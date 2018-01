The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team improved to .500 in conference play with a 79-69 win over Davis & Elkins Thursday.

KWC is now 6-6 in the G-MAC after starting the season 2-6 in conference play.

Freshman Jenna Martin led the way for the Panthers with 15 points.

Kelsey Ivers (13), Shayla Wright (12) and Keelie Lamb (11) also posted double figures.

Next up is a conference home game against Alderson Broaddus Saturday.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m.

