KWC Women Beat Walsh on Last-Second Shot
The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team improved to 3-1 in conference play with a last-second win over Walsh Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Down by two with six seconds to play, junior forward Keelie Lamb hit a three-pointer to give the Panthers an 82-81 lead, which would go on to be the final score.
Lamb stole the inbound pass to close out the game and KWC moved to 5-3 overall on the season.
Next up for the Panthers is another home conference game Saturday against Malone.