KWC Women Beat Walsh on Last-Second Shot

The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team improved to 3-1 in conference play with a last-second win over Walsh Thursday at the Sportscenter.

Down by two with six seconds to play, junior forward Keelie Lamb hit a three-pointer to give the Panthers an 82-81 lead, which would go on to be the final score.

Lamb stole the inbound pass to close out the game and KWC moved to 5-3 overall on the season.

Next up for the Panthers is another home conference game Saturday against Malone.

Comments

comments