KWC Wins in OT, Panthers Baseball Receives G-MAC Rings

Kentucky Wesleyan athletics celebrated two accomplishments at the Owensboro Sportscenter Saturday.

The men’s basketball team prevailed 75-68 over Hillsdale in overtime and the Panthers recognized their G-MAC champion baseball team by handing out conference championship rings.

For KWC basketball, the win over the Chargers is the first conference win of the season and puts the Panthers one game away from .500 at 4-5.

Next up is an away game against G-MAC opponent Ohio Dominican Thursday.

