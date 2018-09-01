KWC Vows to Learn from 69-19 Home Opening Loss

The Kentucky Wesleyan football team realizes it has some work to do after a 69-19 loss in its first game of the regular season.

The large deficit came at the hands of No. 25 Findlay as the Oilers offense and defense gave the Panthers trouble throughout the second half.

KWC kept it close, only down 11-7 after the first quarter, but Findlay outscored Kentucky Wesleyan 58-12 the rest of the game.

Panthers interim head coach Taurean Smith told 44Sports the last few weeks have been a whirlwind, but the team can now focus on getting better.

Longtime KWC head coach Brent Holsclaw resigned in July as the Panthers scrambled to find a coaching staff for 2018.

The athletic department announced a national search would be conducted for the team’s next head coach at the end of the season.

Comments

comments