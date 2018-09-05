Home Kentucky KWC Student Enrollment Increases By 39 Percent September 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College is celebrating an increase in incoming students this school year. KWC reported that it is the largest incoming class of new students in over a decade.

Overall enrollment is up by 333 new students both freshmen and transfers in fall 2018 marking a 39 percent increase from 2017. This brings the total of full-time on-campus students to 738.

The Washington Monthly College Rankings 2018 ranked KWC number 15 in the Baccalaureate Colleges category while College Consensus ranked KWC number 2 in the “Best Colleges and Universities” report.

It was named “Best in the Southeast” for the 15th consecutive year by Princeton Review.

Comments

comments