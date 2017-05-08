KWC Softball Wins 1st G-MAC Title, NCAA Tournament Bound

One tri-state college sports team is making its mark in the history books. The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team won its first ever Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Championship with a seven to zero win over Davis & Elkins College.

For the first time in program history, the Panthers will head to the NCAA tournament with their 38th win of the season, tying the single season records for wins set by the 1986 squad.

This is the first conference title for Kentucky Wesleyan since winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 1994.

Kentucky Wesleyan (38-20) will go head to head with Missouri-St. Louis (39-13) in the NCAA Division II Midwest 1 Regional.

The winner of that game will have to play the winner of the Wayne State (MI(37-13)) and Trueman (39-21) on Friday, May 12th at 12 p.m.

Fans can watch the Panthers play St. Louis at a watch party in Rogers Halls in the Winchester building. The game is scheduled for Thursday, May 11th at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, visit KWC Panthers.

