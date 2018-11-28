Home Kentucky KWC Receives Big Monetary Donation on Giving Tuesday November 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Giving Tuesday proves to be a big day for Kentucky Wesleyan College. More than $150,000 was donated to the school during Tuesday’s effort.

For the last three years, KWC has received more than half a million dollars on Giving Tuesday alone.

Current students and employees also found a way to give back to their school taking part in the Wesleyan Way Day of Service.

They dedicated 261 hours to their community during this annual volunteer day. Next year’s Giving Tuesday is set for December 3rd.

