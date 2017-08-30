Home Kentucky KWC Prepping for Season Opener, Keeping Eye on Keelan Cole August 30th, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a Division II football team prepping for a matchup with Division I Murray State.

However, NFL talent is less than a year removed from a Panthers uniform.

Keelan Cole faces the final roster cut-down over the weekend with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but many current KWC players and coaches think he will succeed based on his work ethic off the field.

The current Panthers are using their seniors to lead a young team, while also keeping an eye on their friend and role model at the next level.

