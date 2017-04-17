KWC Players Earn G-MAC Weekly Honors

Coming off Sunday’s six-run performance, Andrew Kirkland is the G-MAC Player of the Week.

Kirjland was 9 for 13 at the plate with ten runs driven in, including scoring six himself. The junior tabbed four doubles and 3 home runs Sunday.

The Panthers will face USI Tuesday in Evansvile.

As for KWC Softball, Jaylin Tidwell earns her first G-MAC Weekly honor of the season.

On the weekend, the freshman went 7-for-12 at the plate, driving in seven runs and extending her hitting streak to six games. She also recorded two doubles on Saturday, and her second home run of the season.

The Panthers will host Trevecca Nazarene in a G-MAC doubleheader at Noon.

