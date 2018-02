Home Sports KWC KWC Men’s Basketball Honors 1968 Championship Team, Beats Ohio Dominican February 3rd, 2018 Nick Ruffolo KWC

The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team is 8-7 in G-MAC play after picking up a conference win over Ohio Dominican 78-57.

At halftime of the game, members of the 1968 Division II National Championship team took to the court for a standing ovation from the Panthers fans.

Former stars George Tinsley, Dallas Thornton and others celebrated the 50-year anniversary of hoisting the trophy.

