The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win on senior night.

Senior Daniel Dzierzawski led both teams with 31 points and fellow classmate Amir Warnock chipped in eight points.

The Panthers scored 60 points in the second half en route to the 100-91 victory.

KWC is 9-11 in conference play and clinched at least the eight seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Comments

comments