KWC Men and Women Look for Solid Final Stretch January 31st, 2018

Kentucky Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball both sit near the cutoff line for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

The KWC men sit in the eighth spot of an eight-team field, while the KWC women sit in the seventh spot.

Both squads have different storylines for the 2017-18 season, but the commonality between the two is a drive to finish the season strong.

