The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team shot just over 32 percent from the field in an 88-58 loss to Malone Saturday.

KWC fell to 4-3 in conference play with the home loss.

Daniel Dzierzawski, who scored at least 17 points in the six games prior, managed just three points in the loss to the Pioneers.

Next up for the Panthers is a home non-conference game Wednesday against Salem International.

Comments

comments