The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team improved to 12-8 on the year and 6-4 in conference play with a 77-65 win over Davis & Elkins.

Malek Harris and Daniel Dzierzawski helped lead the way with 14 points each, while Rasheide Bell posted a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Next up is a home game Saturday against Alderson Broaddus.

Tipoff is at 3:15 p.m.

