The KWC men’s basketball team lost for the second time in conference play (4-2) with the 79-69 defeat against G-MAC newcomer Walsh University.

Malek Harris, Evan Milligan and Daniel Dzierzawski led the Panthers in scoring with the trio posting 20, 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Next up for KWC is a home conference game against Malone University Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

