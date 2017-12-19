KWC Men Beat Lake Erie, Grant Special Wish

The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 95-79 win over Lake Erie, but helped lift spirits even before the game started.

Panthers head coach Jason Mays and the rest of the team helped cancer survivor Grant Shouse complete his wish of joining KWC.

Shouse signed the paperwork prior to the G-MAC contest and stuck around to watch a KWC victory.

The newest member of the team was cancer-free in 2016 after battling Burkitt’s Lymphoma for several months.

