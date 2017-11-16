KWC MBB Coach Osborne Taking Medical Leave

Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball head coach Happy Osborne will take a temporary medical leave from the program effective immediately due to health concerns, according to a release from the athletic department.

Assistant coach Jason Mays will lead the team in his absence.

KWC Athletic director Rob Mallory preached patience in the statement from the team.

“We are going to be completely patient and respectful with this process,” Mallory said. “It is exclusively a personal health matter. We are going to allow Coach Osborne as much time as he needs so he can make a healthy return to lead our program.”

Next up for the Panthers is the team’s home opener against Auburn Montgomery Saturday.

Mays spent seven seasons coaching alongside Osborne at Georgetown College.

Before joining the Panthers, Mays spend two seasons at Valdosta State University.

