KWC Loses G-MAC Battle with Alderson Broaddus 81-74

The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team dropped to 6-5 in conference play with a home loss to Alderson Broaddus 81-74.

KWC did not lead after the first minute of Saturday’s game and fell behind by 17 points at the half.

Despite outscoring the Battlers 42-32 in the second half of the game, the Panthers could not complete the comeback.

Next up for the Panthers are two straight away conference games against Hillsdale Thursday and No. 15 Findlay Saturday.

