KWC Invites The Public On Study Trip To Cuba September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Wesleyan College is giving the public a chance to join their study trip to Cuba.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is giving the community an opportunity to explore the island, its history, and its culture. The Cuba Trip is scheduled for February, 23rd 2019 through March, 3rd 2019. The expedition is designed for lovers of the arts, nature, history, and architecture. This is the 5th Cuba trip offered by the college. Now, reservations are limited and deadlines are approaching fast.

Students who attend the trip will receive 3 credits.

The reservation deadline for the trip is November, 1.

The reservation deadline for the trip is November, 1.

