KWC Hosts First Collegiate Track Meet

The Kentucky Wesleyan track and field team put its new stadium to good use by hosting the first intercollegiate track meet in Owensboro Friday.

KWC did more than play host, as the Panthers registered a win on the women’s side and placed fourth on the men’s side.

Adam Bouchard continued his G-MAC freshman of the year campaign for Kentucky Wesleyan with a win in the high jump at 1.95 meters.

However, the University of Evansville, Brescia and Southern Indiana also competed in the event and the full results can be found HERE.

