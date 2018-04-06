44News | Evansville, IN

KWC Hosts First Collegiate Track Meet

KWC Hosts First Collegiate Track Meet

April 6th, 2018 Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The Kentucky Wesleyan track and field team put its new stadium to good use by hosting the first intercollegiate track meet in Owensboro Friday.

KWC did more than play host, as the Panthers registered a win on the women’s side and placed fourth on the men’s side.

Adam Bouchard continued his G-MAC freshman of the year campaign for Kentucky Wesleyan with a win in the high jump at 1.95 meters.

However, the University of Evansville, Brescia and Southern Indiana also competed in the event and the full results can be found HERE.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.