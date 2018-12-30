KWC Hosts Ever-Growing Holiday Showcase

The Kentucky Wesleyan bowling team is up and running in its inaugural season, but took time once again to give more than 100 bowlers from several states some Tri-State hospitality.

Head coach Scott Thompson helped get the event started in 2017, but told 44Sports 2018’s event was even bigger and featured more talent.

Boyle County won the team event on the girls side, while Taylor County won the boys team event Saturday.

Sunday’s action featured singles events with Jenna Hedgepath of Murfreesboro, Tenn. taking the girls crown and fellow Tennessean Jordan Carter winning the boys event.

Carter is an eighth grader and bowled a 300 at one point during the tournament.

