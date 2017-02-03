Home Kentucky KWC Holds Official Ribbon Cutting For Success Center February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Students at one area school are going to be getting a lot more space with new study rooms. The expansion is happening at Kentucky Wesleyan College. It’s called the Success Center, and it’s designed to give students more academic support and provide them with additional study resources.

School officials say students have overwhelmingly approved of the new space. School official Shane Armstrong says, “They spent a lot of time here. We have students here starting at 8 in the morning when we open and we stay open until that last student is ready to go home and our record right now is 3:30 in the morning.”

The official ribbon-cutting was Friday morning. However, the center has been servicing students since the beginning of the school year back in August.

Comments

comments