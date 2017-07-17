KWC Grad Jordan Jacks Signs Pro Contract

Jordan Jacks found the next chapter of his basketball career.

After graduating from Kentucky Wesleyan this year, he wasted no time finding a suitor in Lahti Basketball.

The team plays in the Finnish 1st Division and welcomes Jacks as the first American on the roster.

His professional contract comes after starting two years with KWC and posting a career-high 16.5 ppg in 2016-17.

“Signing to play professionally has always been a dream of mine and this still feels like a dream,” Jacks said in a press release from the college. “I truly am grateful that I made the decision to play in Owensboro.”

Before the Douglasville, Ga. native started his career with the Panthers, Jacks played two seasons at Shorter University.

