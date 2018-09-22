KWC Football Wins Thriller at Home 44-38

The Kentucky Wesleyan football team started the 2018 season 0-2, but has since won two straight games, including a 44-38 win over conference foe Malone.

The home matchup with the Pioneers came down to the final quarter with the two teams combining for 82 points and 774 yards.

Ian Francisco fell on a loose ball in the final minutes to secure the victory after two defensive pass interference penalties kept Malone’s drive alive trailing 44-38.

From there, the Panthers ran out the clock for a home Great Midwest Athletic Conference win.

Derek Barnes provided several sparks on offense for the Panthers, including two touchdown receptions of over 60 yards.

Barnes also added a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, which was the eventual game-winning score.

Comments

comments