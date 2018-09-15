KWC Football Grabs Comeback Win Over KSU 19-13

The Kentucky Wesleyan football team can exhale after the Panthers notched their first victory of the season.

KWC overcame a 10-0 second half deficit to beat Kentucky State, capped off with an interception return for a touchdown in the final minute.

In a tie game at 13-13 with 26 seconds left, the Panthers’ Alijah McGhee picked off KSU quarterback Jules St. Ge and took it 28 yards back to the house.

The Panthers improved to 1-2 on the season.

Next up for Kentucky Wesleyan is two straight conference home games.

The Panthers battle Malone Saturday and Walsh Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

