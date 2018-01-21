KWC Fans Watch Keelan Cole Leave Panther Mark on Nation
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the New England Patriots 24-20 and did not advance to Super Bowl LII.
However, former Kentucky Wesleyan football standout Keelan Cole and the Jaguars left a lasting impact on the nation.
Cole, an undrafted free agent pickup by the team, helped the Jaguars go from 3-13 in 2016-17 to an AFC Championship game appearance.
He contributed two catches for 37 yards against the Patriots.
Those plays drew a loud roar from the crowd at Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Owensboro as the community watched their college hero finish his 2017-18 campaign on the big screen.