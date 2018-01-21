Home Kentucky KWC Fans Watch Keelan Cole Leave Panther Mark on Nation January 21st, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the New England Patriots 24-20 and did not advance to Super Bowl LII.

However, former Kentucky Wesleyan football standout Keelan Cole and the Jaguars left a lasting impact on the nation.

Cole, an undrafted free agent pickup by the team, helped the Jaguars go from 3-13 in 2016-17 to an AFC Championship game appearance.

He contributed two catches for 37 yards against the Patriots.

Those plays drew a loud roar from the crowd at Legends Sports Bar and Grill in Owensboro as the community watched their college hero finish his 2017-18 campaign on the big screen.

Comments

comments