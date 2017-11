The Panthers finish the season 2-8 after a loss on Senior Day in the 2017 finale.

KWC cut the lead to three points in the third quarter, but was not able to complete the comeback in a 40-28 loss.

Mike McGee threw for 181 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a losing effort.

Kentucky Wesleyan football has not posted a winning record since 2014.

