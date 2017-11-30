KWC Drops Conference Opener to Findlay

44News | Evansville, IN

November 30th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

The Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers were not able to sustain a two-game win streak and fell to Findlay in the team’s G-MAC opener.

KWC is now 3-5 on the year after the Oilers shot nearly 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the arc in a 94-71 Findlay win.

The Panthers led early in the first half, but quickly lost the lead to an Oilers team looking to crack the top 25 in next week’s rankings.

Next up for Kentucky Wesleyan is another home conference game against Hillsdale.

Thursday was the first time the Panthers hit the court following the resignation of longtime head coach Happy Osborne.

Tip-off is at 3:15 p.m.

