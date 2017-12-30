KWC Bowling Hosts First-Ever Holiday Showcase

The Kentucky Wesleyan bowling team has not played an official match, but head coach Scott Thompson wanted to make sure high school athletes across several states could enjoy the city of Owensboro.

Over 250 bowlers packed the Bowlodrome for both a team and an individual competition.

The top-5 finishers from the boys and girls division received scholarship money totaling $1,500, with first place taking home $250 in his/her United States Bowling Conference account.

In the team competition, 19 teams entered and only two won the boys and girls tournaments.

Russell County defeated McCracken County in the boys finals, while Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park ousted Graves County on the girls side.

The gathering also served as a recruiting tool for Panthers bowling as Thompson continues work on the final roster.

