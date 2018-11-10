KWC Basketball Wins Home Opener 85-63

The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team started the season with a win Saturday after the Panthers took down Kentucky State 85-63.

Deng Mayot led all scorers with 29 points for KWC as the home team opened the 2018-19 campaign with a victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The Panthers trailed 27-18 late in the first half, but embarked on a 14-2 run to enter halftime leading 32-29.

From there, Kentucky Wesleyan held onto the lead and secured the Panthers victory.

Next up for KWC is a home game against No. 1 ranked Bellarmine University.

Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m.

