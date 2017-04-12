KWC Basketball Adds Evansville-Native Rasheide Bell

The Panthers of Kentucky-Wesleyan are adding some backcourt depth with the signing of Evansville-native Rasheide Bell.

Bell played the last two seasons at South Suburban, averaging over 16 points and three steals per game for the Bulldogs.

KWC head coach Happy Osborne believes Bell is a candidate to be a leader in the locker room with the departure of seniors Ken-Jah Bosley and Jordan Jacks, according to a press release from the school.

“He is a tremendous person that has the character to replace a Ken-Jah Bosley,” Osborne said. “I see him immediately in a leadership role and the possibility of being a captain. He turned down over seven Division I offers to come here and when you have a young man that does that, you know that you have their heart.”

Bell graduated from Evansville Central High School in 2015, where he averaged 20 points per game in his senior season with the Bears.

Comments

comments