Home Kentucky KWC Announces Partnership With Emory’s Candler School of Theology November 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Wesleyan College is partnering with one of the nation’s premier theology schools in the country. The collaboration with Emory University will include automatic admission and guaranteed scholarships for qualifying students.

Students in Emory’s Candler School of Theology have tested academically and completed extensive fieldwork and reflection to prepare them for ministry.

KWC says the new partnership allows for new paths for students to go from a Baccalaureate Program to an affordable theology degree.

Current students and graduates of KWC must meet specific requirements for guaranteed admission to a Candler program with scholarships available in the Master of Divinity or Master of Religious Life degree programs at Candler.

Comments

comments