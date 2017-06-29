KWC Adds Bowling Program

Kentucky Wesleyan athletics is adding to their department by creating a club men’s and varsity women’s bowling program.

Scott Thompson will be the first head coach of both teams after spending the last two years at South Warren High School.

The Panthers are the second school in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference to sponsor bowling, with Ursuline College also having a women’s team.

Competition will start in the 2018-19 academic year with a season from October to March, according to a press release from the school.

The women’s team will compete independently against NCAA Division II teams, while the men will be at the club level of the United States Bowling Congress.

Thompson is encouraged with recruiting in the area and left the door open for an early start to competitive bowling.

“I’ve never backed down from a challenge,” Thompson said. “There is enough interest out there where we may compete this fall.”

