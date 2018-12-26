Home Indiana Evansville Kwanzaa Kicks Off at Evansville African American Museum December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville African American Museum held the Kwanzaa Kick-Off Celebration Wednesday. Kwanzaa was developed in the 1960s as a celebration of the first fruits of the harvest.

It focuses on the qualities of family and community values that community members can carry into the new year.

The Soul Writers Guild says the local Kwanzaa Kick-Off is a great way to experience the unique parts of this annual tradition.

Events are taking place at several locations around Evansville including the Boys and Girls Club and Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

The celebration will run until Saturday, December 29th.

Kwanzaa is from now until January 1st.

