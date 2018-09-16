Kunstfest Wraps Up The Last Weekend Of Summer

The hot temperatures wrapped the last weekend of Summer and the second day of Kunstfest in New Harmony.

The 36th annual “German Festival and Artisan Fair” celebrates German heritage and culture. Festivalgoers filled the streets of Downtown New Harmony shopping more than 200 hundred vendors. It wasn’t hard fo folks of all ages to find an event showing German arts and culture throughout the day.

Rodney Clark, a volunteer at Kunstfest explained “A lot of artisans and even culinary arts and stuff like that because lots of carnival foods….German music that goes on throughout the town that scheduled throughout the day here at Maclure Park there will be a band set up playing German music and just different venues.”

Festivalgoers walked the streets enjoying food, music, and crafts. They even saw live demonstrations by skilled craftsman’s replicating historical crafts of the 1860’s and 1870’s including blacksmithing, rope making, basket weaving and more.

