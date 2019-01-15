Home Kentucky KU and LG&E Help Workers Impacted by Shutdown January 15th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Kentucky

Kentucky Utilities Company and Louisville Gas and Electric Company is lending a helping hand to people trying to make ends meet in the wake of the government shutdown. KU Management says the situation was unique due to the amount of people who work for the Federal Government.

The power companies are offering options depending on every customers ‘ situation.

” Here are a lot of our employees who we know are hurting and we do a lot to try to help customers who are experiencing hardships anyway, not just these employees of the Federal Government,” said Media Relations Manager Daniel Lowry.

They are willing to provide several options for customers which include a budget payment plan, a heating assistance plan program and setting customers up with community agencies.

If you need assistance LG&E customers can call (502) 589-1444 or (800) 331-7370. KU customers can call (800) 981-0600.

