KTC Officials Reveal Spottsville Bridge Design Proposals at Meeting

Folks in Henderson County got another chance to go over renovation plans for the U.S. 60 Spottsville Bridge Thursday night.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials showed off some design proposals for the bridge with those who use it most.

The meeting Thursday night was a chance to talk about the bridge’s future, and for officials to get feedback on their plans.

Right now, the renovation plans include widening the bridge and adding a bicycle railing. There are also plans to upgrade the roads surrounding the bridge.

That includes a turning radius improvement to the U.S. 60 and State Road 811 Intersection.

“The project is close to final design, and we’ll be looking at purchasing right of way needed in the general vicinity of the new bridge here over the next year or so, and we’re anticipating construction in the next couple of years,” says Chief District Engineer Wade Clements.

No word on when the next public meeting for the bridge will be held.



