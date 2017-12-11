Home Kentucky Henderson KSP Trooper Takes Stance Against Bullying Amid Viral Video December 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are taking a local angle on a bullying case that has gone viral in Tennessee. Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King has been tweeting about viral video and the issue of bullying for much of the day.

Those tweets came in support of the Stand With Keaton Campaign.

A video that went viral on social media showed Keaton crying–afraid to go back to school–after his classmates poured milk all over him and stuffed ham down his clothes.

They told him he was no friends.

That video has gotten more than 18 million views, and it’s sparking a national debate with celebrities from Sean Hannity to Dr. Phil to Snoop Dogg weighing in.

Here’s what Trooper Corey King had to say just a bit earlier after tweeting about the issue all day.

King says “As I watched his video you could truly see/feel the anguish, anxiety, and the depression that he had and at the moment I realized wow it’s really detrimental to a lot of these kids and that’s where it really just a put a fire in my gut to get out there and talk to these kids about it.”

Since this morning, King has been hastaging on Twitter under the #StandWithKeaton handle to show support for Keaton Jones and to raise awareness of bullying.



Comments

comments