KSP Sets Up Checkpoints For Fourth of July Holiday
Kentucky State Troopers will also be out in force this Fourth of July holiday looking for impaired and distracted drivers.
KSP is setting up checkpoints at several locations across Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Webster Counties.
Many of them will be at known problem areas throughout KSP district two.
Troopers will also be looking for vehicle equipment issues and doing license checks.
Here is a complete list of the KSP checkpoints in our area:
HOPKINS COUNTY
US 62 at the KY 813 intersection
US 41 at the US 62 intersection
US 41 at the KY 112 intersection
US 41A at the KY 630 intersection
KY 70 at the KY 109 intersection
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
US 431 at the KY 176 intersection
KY 181 at the KY 601 intersection
US 431 at the KY 70 (Browder) intersection
KY 189 at the KY 70 (Front Street) intersection
KY 81 at the KY 181 intersection
WEBSTER COUNTY
US 41A at the KY 56 and KY 873 intersection
KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker
KY 56 at the Old Beech Grove Road intersection
KY 109 at the KY 670 intersection