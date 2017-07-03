Home Kentucky KSP Sets Up Checkpoints For Fourth of July Holiday July 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Troopers will also be out in force this Fourth of July holiday looking for impaired and distracted drivers.

KSP is setting up checkpoints at several locations across Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Webster Counties.

Many of them will be at known problem areas throughout KSP district two.

Troopers will also be looking for vehicle equipment issues and doing license checks.

Here is a complete list of the KSP checkpoints in our area:

HOPKINS COUNTY

US 62 at the KY 813 intersection

US 41 at the US 62 intersection

US 41 at the KY 112 intersection

US 41A at the KY 630 intersection

KY 70 at the KY 109 intersection

MUHLENBERG COUNTY

US 431 at the KY 176 intersection

KY 181 at the KY 601 intersection

US 431 at the KY 70 (Browder) intersection

KY 189 at the KY 70 (Front Street) intersection

KY 81 at the KY 181 intersection

WEBSTER COUNTY

US 41A at the KY 56 and KY 873 intersection

KY 109 North of Clay at the 10 mile maker

KY 56 at the Old Beech Grove Road intersection

KY 109 at the KY 670 intersection

