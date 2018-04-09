Missing Webster County Teen Located

Update:

Kentucky State Police say Kylie Marie Dehaven has been located and is safe.

Previous story:

The Kentucky State Police is currently attempting to locate a missing juvenile. 13-year-old Kylie Marie Dehaven of Providence, KY, was last seen on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 8 p.m. at her residence in Providence. She is described as a white female with purple hair, hazel eyes, 150 pounds, and stands at 5’5.

She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank-top, black or grey sweatpants or leggings, black or white Converse shoes, and a green hoodie.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dehaven is urged to contact the KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

Comments

comments