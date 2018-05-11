KSP Searching For Missing Owensboro Woman

Kentucky State Police troopers need help locating a missing Daviess County woman who they say might be in danger due to her health condition.

37-year-old Sarah Shepherd of Owensboro was last seen earlier Friday at her residence on KY 1554 but failed to show for a scheduled appointment and is no longer reachable.

She was not at her home and does not have a vehicle. She is a white female, 6 foot tall, weighs 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

She has acquaintances in the Morganfield area but her whereabouts are unknown.

Comments

comments