KSP Searching for Escaped Daviess County Inmate
Kentucky State Police are on the search for an inmate who escaped from from the Daviess County Detention Center Monday around 5 p.m.
Officials say 18-year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson of Owensboro, KY was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped the border fencing and was last seen running west towards Owensboro.
Anderson was serving time for burglary charges. He is a Caucasian male with blue eyes and brown hair. He stands at 5’8 and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and denim pants with orange stripes.
If you have any information to his whereabouts, they are asking to contact KSP at 270-826-3312 or your local enforcement agency.