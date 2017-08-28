Home Kentucky KSP Searching for Escaped Daviess County Inmate August 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky State Police are on the search for an inmate who escaped from from the Daviess County Detention Center Monday around 5 p.m.

Officials say 18-year-old Kaleb Gage Anderson of Owensboro, KY was in a secure outdoor area when he jumped the border fencing and was last seen running west towards Owensboro.

Anderson was serving time for burglary charges. He is a Caucasian male with blue eyes and brown hair. He stands at 5’8 and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and denim pants with orange stripes.

If you have any information to his whereabouts, they are asking to contact KSP at 270-826-3312 or your local enforcement agency.

