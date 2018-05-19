Home Kentucky KSP Searches for Escaped Ohio County Inmate May 19th, 2018 John Werne Kentucky

Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an escaped inmate from the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

44 year-old Jeffery N. Howard of Reynolds Station, Kentucky was arrested for non-violent charges and lodged at the Ohio County Detention Center. He was granted work release by the court. He left the detention center to work his shift Thursday evening. He did not return Friday morning as scheduled. Officials at the detention center contacted KSP Friday morning to report Howard’s escape.

KSP has an active warrant for Howard’s arrest and continues to search in Ohio County and the surrounding counties. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown-gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Howard’s location is asked to contacted KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

