Home Kentucky KSP Says Woman Tries to Break up Fight by Firing Gun January 28th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro

A woman is arrested after trying to break up a bar fight in Owensboro by firing a gun.

Kentucky State Police say, Shelby Decker saw a fight between several people happening in the parking lot at O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill. Decker attempted to break up the fight by firing a handgun into the air.

No word on how many shots she fired. She was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. She is being charged with wanton endangerment.

Comments

comments