KSP Says Faulty Door At Ohio Co. Jail To Blame For Inmate’s Escape

Kentucky State Police say a faulty door at the Ohio County Jail is to blame for an inmate’s escape. Police are searching for 48-year-old Arnold McKenney, who escaped from the Ohio County Jail Sunday night around 8:00.

McKenney was on wash detail at the jail when he escaped. He is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair about 5’4″ tall and 150 pounds.

McKenney was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with gray jogging pants. He was in jail for rape and sodomy charges and is considered dangerous.

There has been an escape warrant issued for his arrest.

If you see McKenney, you are asked to call 911.

