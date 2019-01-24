KSP Rolls Out New Substance Abuse Education Exhibit

A new mobile substance abuse education exhibit it is about to roll out across Kentucky. The 30-foot trailer features video messages about meth, heroin, marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco.

Kentucky State Police say it’s another tool to help them inform the public about the effects of substance abuse.

The videos include before and after images of meth users as they tell their real-life story. Kentucky’s drug control policy office paid for the $92,000 exhibits.

Police say the mobile unit is designed for schools, civic organizations, businesses, churches, local governments and communities throughout the state.

