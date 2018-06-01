Home Kentucky KSP Reminds Citizens to Not Leave Children in Cars June 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

In 2017, 44 children died of hyperthermia due to being left alone in a hot car.

With the mercury on the rise this week, Kentucky State Police are warning parents not leave their children in a hot car.

Children are most commonly forgotten in vehicles, accidently lock themselves inside a car or trunk, and in a small number of cases, children have been intentionally left in a car.

“The most dangerous mistake a parent can make is to think leaving a child alone in their car could never happen to them,” says KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson. “In these fast-paced times, it is easy for parents to get distracted and forget their child is in the car with them.”

Lawson also explains that a child’s body heats up three to five times than that of an adult. He also says that depending on circumstances, an infant could die of hyperthermia in just 15 minutes on a 75 degree day.

“Bryan’s Law” was passed in Kentucky in 2000, making a person liable for second-degree manslaughter or first-degree wanton endangerment for leaving a child younger than eight years old. The law was named after 11-month old Bryan Puckett, who died July 13, 1999 after being left in a hot car by his babysitter

Lawson offered some tips on how to avoid these instances:

Never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.

Be sure that all occupants leave the vehicle when unloading. Don’t overlook sleeping babies.

Always lock your car. If a child is missing, check the car first, including the trunk. Teach your children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.

Keep a stuffed animal in the car seat and when the child is put in the seat place the animal in the front with the driver as a reminder.

Place your purse or briefcase in the back seat as a reminder that you have your child in the car.

Make ‘look before you leave’ a routine whenever you get out of the car.

Lawson says while a person will face criminal charges for leaving a child in a car, the pain and guilt from making such a mistake will last far longer.

KSP asks citizens to keep an eye out for children left in vehicles on hot days and to call 911 if they think the occupant is in danger.

