KSP Recognizes 2018 Trooper And Detective Of The Year

Kentucky State Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, was on hand at the Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville to recognize the 2018 KSP Post 2 Trooper and Detective of the Year.

Trooper Cody Kromer, of Providence, KY, was honored as the 2018 Trooper of the Year for Post 2. Detective Lloyd Ray, of South Carrolton, KY, was honored as the 2018 Detective of the Year for Post 2. Representative Gibbons Prunty presented them with a Citation of Appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Trooper Kromer is a six year veteran of the agency, and is currently assigned to Webster and Hopkins County. He is highly self-motivated, and for three years in a row, been awarded the Impaired Driving Enforcement Award at Post 2.

Detective Ray is a sixteen year veteran with KSP, with eight of those years in investigations. He has investigated many notable cases, ranging from murder investigations to child exploitation cases. Detective Ray is also part of the Human Trafficking Task Force for Western Kentucky, and has recently been assigned to the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch.

