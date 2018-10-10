Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Officer Recovering From Early Morning Shooting October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

UPDATE (12:40PM)…From Kentucky State Police

Owensboro Police Officer Zachary Morris is recovering from emergency surgery this morning at Owensboro Health after being shot this morning by a homeowner near Hathaway and 6th Street in Owensboro.

Morris was responding to a suspicious person breaking into parked vehicles in the area. Morris arrived and chased a suspect on foot behind homes in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. As the officer was checking a fenced-in area of one of the homes, the homeowner of the residence shot at Morris.

Morris was shot in the lower abdominal area. He was taken into surgery and was listed in good condition. Morris is a two-year veteran of Owensboro Police Department.

KSP and OPD detectives had detained the homeowner for questioning but, no charges have been filed.

44News's Megan DiVenti remains on the scene

FROM EARLIER…

Kentucky State Police have taken a homeowner into custody for questioning after a police officer was shot Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.

Owensboro police believe the shooter may have been a resident that mistook the officer for a suspicious person.

The injured officer was taken to Owensboro Health, where officials said he was undergoing surgery.

We have a crew on the scene of the incident and will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

