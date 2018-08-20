Home Kentucky KSP Performs With the Oak Ridge Boys August 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

These Kentucky State Police Troopers are having a ball at the Kentucky State Fair. As part of a tribute to members of law enforcement, the Oak Ridge Boys and the Gatlin Brothers brought several officers and troopers on stage last night to perform “Elvira”.

The Tri-State’s own Trooper Corey King even had the chance to sing along with Richard Sterban during the bass solo.

Originally written by Dallas Frazier in 1966, “Elvira” is not about a woman but a street in East Nashville, the Oak Ridge Boys version is the highest charting, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot Country chart in 1981.

The Kentucky State Fair runs all week long in Louisville wrapping up this Sunday.

